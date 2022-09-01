 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News