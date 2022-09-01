Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
