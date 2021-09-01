Bloomington's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
