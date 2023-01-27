 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scattered rain and snow showers in central Illinois Friday; another chance Saturday

A warm front will bring off and on snow showers this morning and rain showers this afternoon to the area. Then on Saturday, the chance will be coming back with a cold front. Get the latest information in our weather update.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

