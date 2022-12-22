Salting, plowing crews out in full force for Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Whipping winds and dropping temperatures are keeping snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal on their toes, as they prepared to adjust to the changing conditions.

“We don’t know what it’s going to do,” Eric Bird, highway maintenance coordinator for McLean County, said as the storm began Thursday. “It’s just a matter of how much snow we get and how much the wind makes a difference.”

Snow began falling by mid-morning, expected to continue throughout the day. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures did not exceed freezing and the wind chill factor measured between -17 and -27, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers for the county fleet of 18 tandem trucks equipped with plows and wings are prepared to work into the evening as the snow continues throughout the day. The night shift’s priorities will include a few of the county’s main roads like White Oak and Towanda-Barnes roads as well as the hill that connects state Route 150 and Interstate 74 in Downs.

“We’re looking at it more as a wind event than a snow event,” Bird said, noting the snow accumulation was expected to be light — about 1 to 3 inches — but the blowing snow may continue to cause problems.

Crews braced for windy conditions, especially on the communities’ edges.

“We can have plowed a street, especially ones on the edges of Bloomington, and half an hour later, it looks like we were never there,” said Kevin Kothe, public works director in Bloomington. “We’ll just have to keep an eye on those. The good thing is they’re saying 2-4 inches so it won’t be as bad as if we were getting 8 inches.”

His crews began operations Thursday morning by pre-treating bridges and other areas that tend to become slick first.

When the snow picked up, the focus turned to plowing the primary streets, which include Hershey Road, College Avenue, Airport Road, Oakland Avenue, Washington Street and several others.

Crews will work throughout the storm to keep those open to traffic, “and once the storm is over, we’ll start on the residential streets,” Kothe said.

Bloomington had at least 24 trucks out Thursday, expecting to continue to plow overnight and into the weekend.

A map of snow removal progress is available with updates at cityblm.org/snow.

Jason Comfort, operations manager for Normal public works, said his team planned to run “as much equipment as we possibly can to try to stay ahead of it.”

Twelve vehicles were out salting, though as the temperature continues to fall, salt becomes less effective, crew leaders from all three municipalities said. The addition of liquid calcium chloride helps to improve the effectiveness of the salting, though.

More than 30 trucks were available for Normal equipped with plows and prepared to work into the evening.

Comfort said their focus will also be on the main streets, but smaller plow trucks will make their way to the residential streets as well.

“We’re going to play it by ear,” he said. “A lot of it depends on how much the winds and blowing snow impact the roads.”

He also noted on the edges of town, where drifting snow is most common, the snow removal teams will sometimes use snow blowers to try to contend with the deteriorating conditions.

