BLOOMINGTON — Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln’s online map on Thursday evening showed the region painted in a variety of colors, signifying that areas were variously facing a flood watch or warning, winter storm watch and wind advisory.

Pantagraph meteorologist Matt Holiner said widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected during the early morning hours. Rain will be heavy in spots, with totals of 1.5 to 2 inches common across Central Illinois, he said.

Later in the day, a cold front will move into the area and temperatures will drop, bringing a transition from rain to snow, Holiner said. This will start earlier in cities like Peoria and Bloomington-Normal, taking longer to occur further south.

“It will be mainly light to moderate snow, but pockets of heavy snow and sharply reduced visibility are possible,” he said. Snow totals for Bloomington-Normal are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches.

Extremely windy conditions are also expected. From the late morning through the early afternoon, winds will be gusting 40-50 mph across the area. Power outages are possible.

“In the late afternoon, winds will slowly begin to decrease,” Holiner said, “but it won’t be until early Saturday morning that light winds will return to Central Illinois.”

There is some good news: While temperatures will reach the upper 20s on Friday night, Holiner said, they will rebound to roughly 50 degrees on Saturday. Dry conditions are expected.