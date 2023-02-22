Climate anxiety and climate-related trauma are mental health concerns rooted in real experiences, such as natural disasters, and existential worry for the future.
Roughly half of young people—those who will inherit the consequences of climate change complacency and live through the most severe effects of extreme weather—report that climate change negatively affects their daily lives, according to a global survey of 10,000 people between the ages of 16 and 25. The majority of respondents said that in the context of climate change, they are frightened of the years ahead.
This concern is prevalent in the United States as well, with more than half of Americans stating climate change is the single most important issue facing society today. Large swaths of the U.S. are facing climate-related flood risks due to rising sea and freshwater levels and increased rainfall. Roughly 80% of the country is experiencing unusually dry conditions, most notably the Western U.S., which has been gripped by a megadrought. Cities are getting hotter, while wildfires are growing in frequency and intensity. At present, virtually every bit of the U.S. is impacted by climate change.
And yet, most people have done little, or nothing at all, to change their behavior to mitigate their own impact on the environment. When facing a problem so extensive, it can be overwhelming even to attempt to find a manageable solution. But starting small—and starting at all, really—is one of the most important things you can do.
Westfield compiled a list of eight ways people can prepare their communities for the impacts of climate change. Building climate resilience, or the ability to prepare for and respond to climate-related events, may also help ease climate anxiety, improving both the environment and one's quality of life.