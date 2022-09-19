Rain exits this morning; big warm up Tuesday in central Illinois

After a stormy Sunday night that saw hail and damaging wind in parts of central Illinois, things are settling down early this morning. Still a few showers and storms around, but many will have a dry morning commute. All rain will exit the area by Monday afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will eventually become mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than Sunday, but will still reach the mid 80s in most spots. Normal highs for mid-September are in the upper 70s. Not much wind today, no more than 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies Monday night and still not much wind. Temperatures will only cool into the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly sunny skies in the morning and sunny skies in the afternoon. It will be a hot one though with high temperatures reaching the low 90s. This will bring us close to record territory. Most record highs in central Illinois are in the mid 90s for September 20. The very high humidity will make it feel worse though. The heat index could top out around 100 degrees in many locations Tuesday afternoon. There will be a breeze to help out though with wind gusts reaching around 20 mph.

Still dry Tuesday evening, but a few showers may return late Tuesday night. A slightly better chance of rain on Wednesday, particularly in the afternoon, with our next cold front. Activity still looks to remain isolated for now though. Muggy conditions Tuesday night with lows temperatures only reaching the low 70s. Wednesday afternoon does look cooler than Tuesday with highs returning to the mid 80s.