Proposed Logan County wind farm goes to vote despite weather radar concerns

LINCOLN — A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than 7 miles away, the county board members will have to weigh the turbines’ effects on doppler radar data.

Emily Davenport, chairman of the Logan County Board, said Chicago-based Invenergy’s wind farm, known as the Top Hat Wind Farm, has been in the works for six years. The company has worked with the National Weather Service and its parent agency the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to ensure all parties are in agreement, she said.

“This would be our fifth wind farm, and we’ve always been very thorough when working with developers,” she said of the project proposed for the southeast corner of the county near Mount Pulaski and Latham.

The board is expected to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to vote on an agreement with the wind farm. Some community members plan to speak in opposition to the plan, citing public safety concerns when it comes to severe weather.

The issue: High-powered wind turbines can disrupt radar readings, which are essential for the station based in Lincoln.

Some meteorologists describe the effect as appearing like it’s always raining or storming around wind farms.

“A wind farm on radar looks very much like an echo from a precipitation target or a shower or thunderstorm,” said forecaster Larry Ruthi who appeared on the NOAA podcast “That Weather Show.” “As the meteorological target moves through a wind farm — particularly if it’s close to the radar site — the return from the wind farm and the blades that are rotating around the antennas on the wind farm will mix with the return from the showers of t-storms and it’s a particular problem if it’s a severe weather event.”

If approved, the Top Hat project will include 60 turbines, each with 384-foot towers for a total height of about 615 feet with the blades. The closest turbine to the Lincoln NWS station would be about 6.8 miles away.

That falls within the mitigation zone, which the NWS Radar Operations Center has determined to be 4-36 kilometers (about 2.5 to 22.4 miles) from NWS doppler radar technology “where a 160-meter turbine would penetrate more than one elevation angle.”

“Wind farms sited within the mitigation zone have the potential for moderate to high impacts,” according to the Radar Operations Center.

Bobby Johnson, who lives in southeast Logan County close to the proposed site, said he and other residents have gathered 1,100 signatures for a petition in opposition to the wind farm because of their concerns regarding the effects on radar.

“If we had a tornado either develop in our area or come to our area, the doppler radar station would not be able to tell us what’s going on in our home. To me, that’s very personal,” he said, recalling having a previous home destroyed by a tornado. “My battle is really just that it’s a public safety issue.”

Outside those within the mitigation zone, the Top Hat turbines also would be within the consultation zone, which is the same distance range but a turbine of the same height “only penetrates the 1st elevation angle” or it “penetrates more than one elevation angle between 36 and 60 kilometers (22.4 to 37.3 miles).

In this range, consultation is requested between the developer and the Radar Operations Center to track the project and analyze its impact.

However, Davenport said, no federal regulation prevents a wind farm from being built within the mitigation zone.

According to a statement from the weather service, the forecast office in Lincoln signed an agreement with Top Hat in June “to mitigate data contamination by wind turbines during severe weather, such as tornadoes, thunderstorms and flash floods.”

Under the agreement, the wind farm will reduce wind turbines to one revolution per minute or less within 15 minutes of notification of severe weather by the NWS office.

This will allow forecasters to view radar data “uncontaminated by wind turbine clutter.”

“Our role is not to approve or disapprove of wind farm projects in the United States. Instead, we advise developers at early planning stages on strategic placement and mitigation to minimize impacts to radar data,” the weather service said.

Johnson said he still sees the agreement with the added conditions as a public safety concern because the public will depend on the NWS communicating the weather concern to the turbine operators and the turbines stopping in time for the public to be notified of the weather threat in a timely manner.

Michelle Paven, senior manager of renewable development for Invenergy, said Top Hat worked with NOAA throughout the project design and “meets all NOAA and NWS requirements to operate safely and effectively.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with all our community partners to help build a clean energy economy that delivers benefits right here in Logan County,” Paven said in a prepared statement.

Davenport said the agreement is expected to be amended before the vote Wednesday with an added provision that if Invenergy does not comply with that condition, the company will be fined $5,000 per incident.

She said the DeWitt County Board used a similar condition before approving a recent wind farm agreement.

“This is typical all over the country when it comes to wind farms and the NWS,” Davenport said.

The agreement also requires the company to gain approval from Mount Pulaski and Latham to build within 1 ½ miles of their borders.