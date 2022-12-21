 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Parking bans issued in Bloomington, Normal, LeRoy

A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.

BLOOMINGTON — Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said the snow route parking ban begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues until snow removal operations are complete, which is estimated to be on Sunday.

Snowfall, frigid winds forecast ahead of Christmas in Central Illinois ❄

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal to continue.

A map of LeRoy’s snow routes is available online at leroy.org under the "Residents" tab with “Plans & Maps.”

In Bloomington, a snow route parking ban starts at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets. Those who live in areas not designated as snow routes are still encouraged to park off the street.

Updates on snow and ice operations progress, a list and map of all designated snow routes, and the complete snow removal program can be found at cityblm.org/snow.

For those looking for alternative parking, city parking garages will open at 6 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Parking lots of city parks will also be open to residents during that time.

Normal's parking ban begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and applies to all streets within the town. It will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

Those who do no have a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in parking lots of the town's parks, including Anderson, Fairview and Underwood.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

