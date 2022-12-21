Parking bans issued in Bloomington, Normal, LeRoy

BLOOMINGTON — Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.

LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said the snow route parking ban begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues until snow removal operations are complete, which is estimated to be on Sunday.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and towed to allow snow removal to continue.

A map of LeRoy’s snow routes is available online at leroy.org under the "Residents" tab with “Plans & Maps.”

In Bloomington, a snow route parking ban starts at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Residents who live in areas designated as snow routes are asked to move vehicles off the streets. Those who live in areas not designated as snow routes are still encouraged to park off the street.

Updates on snow and ice operations progress, a list and map of all designated snow routes, and the complete snow removal program can be found at cityblm.org/snow.

For those looking for alternative parking, city parking garages will open at 6 a.m. Thursday and will remain open until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Parking lots of city parks will also be open to residents during that time.

Normal's parking ban begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and applies to all streets within the town. It will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

Those who do no have a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in parking lots of the town's parks, including Anderson, Fairview and Underwood.

