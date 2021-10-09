Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.