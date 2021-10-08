Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.