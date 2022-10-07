Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.