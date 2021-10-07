Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.