Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.