Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.