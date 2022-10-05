Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
