Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Another unseasonably chilly morning, but Thursday afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday afternoon. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures today in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see c…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.