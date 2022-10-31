For the drive home in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Lots of fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Showers and drizzle are around as well and they'll be sticking with us into the evening. Here's your full Halloween forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
