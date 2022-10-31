 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

