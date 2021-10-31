Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.