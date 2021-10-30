 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

