Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

