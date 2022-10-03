For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
