Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
