Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.