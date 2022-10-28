Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
