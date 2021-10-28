Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.