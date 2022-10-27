Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 36F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.