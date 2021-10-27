This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
