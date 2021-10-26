Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Perio…
For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”