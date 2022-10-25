For the drive home in Bloomington: Periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
