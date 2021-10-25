For the drive home in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
