Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
