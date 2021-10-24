For the drive home in Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
