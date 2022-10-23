Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
