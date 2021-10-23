Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.