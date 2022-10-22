 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

