 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News