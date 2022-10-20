 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

