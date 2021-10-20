 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

