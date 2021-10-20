Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is foreca…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It s…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers a…