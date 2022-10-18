Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.