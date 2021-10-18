 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News