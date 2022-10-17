Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
