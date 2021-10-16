This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
