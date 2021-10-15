Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.