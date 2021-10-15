This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tu…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy r…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…