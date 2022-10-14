This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
