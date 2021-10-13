This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
