This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
Dry much of the day, but showers and storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The rain chance will stick around until our next cold front clears us Thursday. Get all the details here.
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. You may want t…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…