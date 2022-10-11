 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

