This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
