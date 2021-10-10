This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 60-degree low is f…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.