This evening in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
